The Village of Lindenhurst is bonding for more than $2 million for several different village projects.

The bonding, which was approved by the village board last month, includes $1 million to purchase two pumper fire trucks for the fire department and $900,000 to fund the acquisition of land and the demolition of three buildings. An additional $250,000 will go toward road improvements and $100,000 for sidewalk and curb improvements.

The fire trucks are needed because the village is spending $60,000 a year in maintenance costs for each of their older trucks, Mayor Mike Lavorata said. Several locations need repairs to village-owned sidewalks, he said, adding that he also wanted to have money on hand for road repair emergencies.

Lavorata said the village is approaching the limit on state funds for road repair, and “major repairs” are needed in several places, including some intersections near schools.

The land acquisition funding covers the cost of purchasing 29-31 E. Hoffman Ave. and 104 S. High St. for a combined $625,000. The three houses on the property are to be demolished and the town will construct a municipal lot on the site to help with the village’s parking congestion. A 2015 village survey found that parking is a top concern for residents.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Lavorata said he hopes the overall price of the demolition and paving of the lot will end up closer to $800,000 instead of $900,000. Parking meter revenue will be used to help pay down the bond, he said. He estimated the roughly 23,000-square-foot plot of land will yield 40 to 50 parking spaces. Lavorata said he’d like the lot to also include charging stations for electric cars.

The mayor said the three houses had been neglected for some time and that the property is a piece of prime real estate near both the downtown and the Long Island Rail Road station.

“We’ll get rid of a blight and we’ll get more parking, so it makes sense,” Lavorata said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He said the parking lot project “has nothing to do with” the proposed Tritec apartment development being discussed for Hoffman Avenue.

Village officials said they hope to have the houses demolished by the winter and the parking lot developed in the spring.