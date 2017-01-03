Lindenhurst Mayor Thomas Brennan, left, and Deputy Mayor Michael Lavorata during a public hearing in Lindenhurst on March 1, 2016. (Credit: John Roca)
The mayor of Lindenhurst Village has confirmed he will likely not finish his current term in office.
Tom Brennan, 66, said last week that he’s unsure how much longer he will remain in his position. The mayor suffered two strokes in recent years and said he’s been advised by his doctor to step down for health reasons.
Brennan, who was re-elected to a fourth four-year term in March, said...
Brennan, who was re-elected to a fourth four-year term in March, said he is taking it “month to month” but will continue to lead the village “for as long as I can go.”
Brennan said he would like to remain in his position long enough to help ensure that the village’s efforts at downtown revitalization are successful.
Deputy Mayor Mike Lavorata would step into the position should Brennan leave before his term is up.
