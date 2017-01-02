The Village of Lindenhurst is holding a public hearing Tuesday night on the proposed budget for next year, which raises taxes by 2.5 percent.

The tentative $13.1 million budget for 2017-2018 is a 4.2 percent increase over last year’s budget of $12.6 million. Under the budget, the tax rate would rise 2.5 percent, from $17.53 to $17.97 per $100 of assessed valuation. For the average home assessed at $4,000, residents would pay an additional $18 in taxes next year. Sanitation fees for a one-family home would rise from $202 to $205.

The increase pierces the state tax cap, which Village Clerk-Treasurer Shawn Cullinane said was .74 percent. Cullinane attributed the spending hike to a host of reasons, from increases in heat and electricity costs, to insurance and pension obligations. Medical insurance and the fire department’s pension fund costs were the largest single expense increases for the village under the proposed budget, going up $197,800 and $125,000 respectively.

The current year’s budget, which raised taxes by 8.5 percent, was largely fueled by fire department expense increases of $270,730. In the tentative budget for next year, fire protection costs increase by $21,745. Other department increases include sanitation at $37,981 and justice court at $20,306.

Under the proposed budget, the village also would use $143,000 of surplus money to pay down a bond anticipation note, Cullinane said.

Comparing last year’s tax rate increase with the current one being proposed, Village Mayor Tom Brennan said he was satisfied with the amount of the tax hike.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Last year was very high but 2.5 percent, that I’m very pleased with,” he said. “Would I have liked it to be under the tax cap? Of course, but in reality, that was not going to happen.”

The public hearing on the proposed budget will take place at 7:30 p.m. at village hall, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.