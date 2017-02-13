The Village of Lindenhurst has hired its first superintendent of public works in nearly two decades.
The village has chosen Richard Sorrentino, 68, of Smithtown for the position after a monthslong search. The full-time appointment is provisional, requiring Sorrentino to take the Civil Service test when it becomes available.
Sorrentino, who retired in 2000 according to state pension records, was a supervisor with the Smithtown highway department.
For more than 15 years, the village has relied on foremen to oversee the Department of Public Works, but now, Clerk-Treasurer Shawn Cullinane said, the village board wants to go back to a more “traditional” way of running the department.
Sorrentino will receive $75,000 annual salary plus benefits. He will oversee 53 people, Cullinane said, and will report to the village board.
The village has also hired a full-time building inspector. Bryan Donato was chosen from the Suffolk County Civil Service list as a probationary building inspector. He will work a 32-1/2-hour work week, earning an annual salary of $42,000
