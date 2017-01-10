The woman killed by a train Monday night in Brentwood drove around lowered crossing gates, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman said.
Witnesses said the gates at the Fourth Street crossing, west of the Long Island Rail Road’s Brentwood station, were in their lowered position for about 20 seconds before the driver, Gilma G. Pabon, 66, of Holtsville, went around them and a train struck her vehicle, according to agency spokeswoman Beth DeFalco.
DeFalco said data downloaded from the gates also showed that they functioned correctly.
She said that the findings are “preliminary” and that the investigation is continuing.
There were no passengers on the train at the time of the crash, about 8 p.m., according to the LIRR.
LIRR service was suspended in both directions between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma after the crash.
In a statement Monday evening, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said: “There was one occupant in the vehicle, and the individual was tragically killed in the crash. My heart goes out to the family and friends who lost a loved one in this terrible incident. Members of the train crew did not sustain any injuries.”
With Alfonso A. Castillo and Gary Dymski
