A man walking on the Long Island Rail Road tracks near Sayville was struck and killed by a train early Thursday, the railroad said.
The identity of the man, who was not authorized to be on the tracks, was not immediately known, a railroad spokeswoman said.
The man was struck at 3:05 a.m. by a westbound train about 200 feet west of the Oakwood Road crossing, the spokeswoman said.
The fatality caused one cancellation and at least one delay, the railroad said in electronic alerts to riders. Trains on the branch were mostly on schedule, with sporadic delays due to congestion, during the morning commute.
