One train was canceled and at least one other delayed Thursday morning on the Long Island Rail Road after an unauthorized person on the tracks was struck by a train east of Sayville, the railroad said.
The 1 a.m. train from Montauk, due in Babylon at 3:16 a.m. was canceled, and the 5:08 a.m. train from Speonk, due at Penn Station at 7:02 a.m., was running 17 minutes late, the railroad said...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
One train was canceled and at least one other delayed Thursday morning on the Long Island Rail Road after an unauthorized person on the tracks was struck by a train east of Sayville, the railroad said.
The 1 a.m. train from Montauk, due in Babylon at 3:16 a.m. was canceled, and the 5:08 a.m. train from Speonk, due at Penn Station at 7:02 a.m., was running 17 minutes late, the railroad said in electronic alerts to riders.
No additional information was available on the person struck. A railroad spokesman could not be reached for comment early Thursday.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.