One train was canceled and at least one other delayed Thursday morning on the Long Island Rail Road after an unauthorized person on the tracks was struck by a train east of Sayville, the railroad said.

The 1 a.m. train from Montauk, due in Babylon at 3:16 a.m. was canceled, and the 5:08 a.m. train from Speonk, due at Penn Station at 7:02 a.m., was running 17 minutes late, the railroad said in electronic alerts to riders.

No additional information was available on the person struck. A railroad spokesman could not be reached for comment early Thursday.