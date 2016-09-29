Service was restored in both directions on the LIRR’s Port Jefferson branch early Thursday after being partially suspended because of a motor vehicle accident on the tracks near the Syosset station.
Trains were again on the move between Hicksville and Huntington at about 1 a.m., the Long Island Rail Road said in an email alert.
Most Popular
The suspension lasted a little less than a half-hour, the LIRR said.
A vehicle flipped onto the tracks after a crash by the Syosset station Wednesday night, temporarily halting service, LIRR spokeswoman Meredith Daniels said.
The vehicle’s two occupants were able to get out on their own or were taken out, she said.
A Syosset fire dispatcher said no one in the vehicle reported injuries.
The crash happened about 11:50 p.m. near the Jackson Avenue crossing, on the western end of the train station, Daniels said.
With Gary Dymski
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.