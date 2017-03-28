A Long Island Rail Road train was delayed almost half an hour Tuesday morning when a passenger slipped on the platform at the Islip station and her right leg became wedged between the train and the platform, the LIRR said.
The woman was running to catch the 5:30 a.m. train from Speonk, due in Long Island City at 7:34 a.m., when she slipped at about 6:25 a.m. near an open door, the railroad said.
Members of the Islip Fire Department and MTA Police used an inflatable bag to push the train away from the platform and free the woman, a railroad spokeswoman said.
The woman had no visible injury and was taken to a hospital, the spokeswoman said. The Montauk Branch train ran about 27 minutes late, she said.
