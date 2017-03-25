A Long Island Rail Road passenger train struck an abandoned car on the tracks in Patchogue, causing minor disruptions on the Montauk Branch early Saturday, officials said.
The 5:34 a.m. train from Speonk due Jamaica at 7:10 a.m. hit an unoccupied car west of the Patchogue station at 6:08 a.m. at River Avenue, an MTA spokeswoman said. No injuries were reported.
Passengers from that train were put on a bus in Patchogue to Babylon, where they transferred to westbound train service, a notice on the MTA’s website states.
A second westbound train, set to leave Speonk at 7 a.m. train and arrive at Babylon at 8 a.m. was delayed at Patchogue, the notice states.
Service, otherwise, has been restored, the spokeswoman said around 8 a.m.
