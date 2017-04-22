Little East Neck Road between Park and Arnold avenues in Babylon was closed Saturday morning because of a vehicle collision, Suffolk County police said.
Photos from the scene show a mangled sport utility vehicle with its front end against a building and vehicle parts scattered across a sidewalk.
Officers said the closure was due to a pole needing repair.
Nearly a dozen Suffolk officers were at the scene investigating the collision.
With Steve Pfost
