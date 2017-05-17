There was a little dust-up behind home plate Tuesday night at Bethpage Ballpark. But this wasn’t your average brawl.

With the Long Island Ducks hosting the York Revolution, two birds — one large and black, the other small and gray — started “going at it,” one of the announcers is heard saying in a video of the game.

At the top of the second inning — about an hour into the game — a large crow descended behind home plate, captivating the crowd.

“Suddenly Hitchcock comes to mind,” one of the announcers said with a chuckle.

The Ducks’ opener, Tim Melville, was unfazed by the disturbance, earning his first strike out of the game. But the same couldn’t be said for the crowd.

As the next batter stepped into the box, the announcers stopped calling the game and started providing play-by-play of the bird brawl.

“Feathers are flying,” an announcer said excitedly. “We’ve got fans making wagers behind home plate on this bird fight.”

Shrieks could be heard from the crowd, as the umpire and Ducks manager, Kevin Baez, both intervened — separating the feathery foes. A recording shows the crow fly off as the smaller bird, seemingly injured, hops along the ground.

Donning white gloves, Ducks trainer Dorothy Pitchford, slowly approached the small bird and scooped it up, carrying it off the field to cheers from the crowd.

“You never know what you’re gonna see when you show up to Bethpage Ballpark,” one of the announcers said.

Information on the bird’s current condition wasn’t immediately available.