Grace McDermott, 26, an East Islip native who was earning her doctorate while living in Ireland, died in a house fire there Monday morning, her family said.

The fire started at about 3 a.m. at the home in Annacotty, a small town outside of Limerick. After knocking down the flames, officials found McDermott’s body, according to local police. Four other people escaped the house uninjured, police said.

McDermott lived in Dublin, where she was a Ph.D. student at Dublin City University School of Media and Communications. She had traveled to Limerick to participate in a road race over the weekend, said her father, Robert McDermott.

McDermott, an attorney, remembered his oldest child as the “only one I ever feared in oral arguments,” he said.

Grace McDermott was a brilliant communicator who had “tremendous energy,” which she channeled into advocating for “whatever she thought was right,” her father said.

McDermott was also a passionate supporter of gender equality. Last May, she started a blog, Women are Boring, which spotlights the research of women in academia.

“Standing up for the underdog” and speaking out on gender equality issues came naturally to McDermott, who even as a young child rose to the defense of classmates who were being bullied, said her mother, Leslie McDermott.

She had traveled to 40 countries and recently needed to have 20 pages added to her passport, her mother said.

“She may have only have had 26 years, but she lived so fully, it was like she had lived three lifetimes,” Leslie McDermott said.

Grace McDermott was also deeply in love with her fiance, Colin O’Neill, 32, of Dublin, who proposed to her outside her parents’ East Islip home on Christmas Eve, Robert McDermott said.

The couple were expected to marry in Ireland in July 2018, he said.

“When we were planning the wedding, she told me, ‘I don’t care if the dress is off the rack and the flowers are from the garden, as long as at the end of the day I get to be married to Colin,’ ” Leslie McDermott said. “He was her greatest love.”

The family is planning to hold a funeral for McDermott in Dublin, and will hold another service next week at Sayville United Methodist Church, McDermott’s parents said.