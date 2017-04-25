Long Island students spread random acts of kindness in Manorville
Third grade students at Dayton Avenue Elementary School in Manorville participated in the "Humble and Kind" campaign to spread positive messages to classmates and members of the community earlier this month. The program, which was developed with the help of Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro, is meant to help students take lessons they learn in the classroom and bring into the local community.
