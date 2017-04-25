Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 54° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SuffolkLong Island

    Long Island students spread random acts of kindness in Manorville

    Joseph D. Sullivan April 25, 2017 1:40 PM

    Third grade students at Dayton Avenue Elementary School in Manorville participated in the "Humble and Kind" campaign to spread positive messages to classmates and members of the community earlier this month. The program, which was developed with the help of Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro, is meant to help students take lessons they learn in the classroom and bring into the local community.

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE