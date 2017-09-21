When Susan Mote set out to find her biological parents, she got a new set of relationships and answers — just not the ones she was expecting.

Mote, 48, of Shirley, had been abandoned as a baby in 1968 and knew little about her origins until this week. On Wednesday, Mote reunited with the teen who found her in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and family members of his that cared for her in her earliest days.

“I never knew what I looked like as a baby. I never know where I even was. I never knew where my name came from,” Mote said Thursday. “And it was the most amazingest feeling in the whole world to meet him.”

Mote took the Port Jefferson ferry to the Bridgeport ferry station on Wednesday morning, where she met Bob Halstead, now 65. The pair embraced as a tearful Mote said, “Thank you so much.”

“It was a wonderful experience,” Halstead, of Bridgeport, said.

Growing up, Mote knew she had been adopted by a Long Island family at age 1 and that her biological mother may have dropped her off at a Connecticut post office. She had questions, but wasn’t compelled to look for answers until she and one of her daughters experienced several health scares a few years ago.

“I would look and then I would stop, and then I would look and I would stop,” she said. “I was just looking for my biological parents and my medical records.”

She reviewed newspaper clippings and looked for adoption records. One piece of evidence stuck out, though: A small local item in a Connecticut newspaper about a 16-year-old boy who found a newborn baby at a mailbox on his way to school. The boy’s name was Bob Halstead.

Mote said she tracked him down on Facebook and messaged him last week. He agreed to meet up on Wednesday.

Mote said she spent several hours in Connecticut with Halstead and his family. He showed her the corner where he found her and took her to his childhood home where his mother still lives.

While she didn’t get an information about her biological parents, the visit was eye-opening, she said. The way Halstead tells it, he was on his way to school on a chilly fall morning when he saw a box sitting by the mailbox.

He peeked inside and saw what he thought was a baby doll with red curly hair, wrapped in green velour. Then the doll moved, and Halstead went running home to his mother.

“It’s all these little details,” Mote said. “I never knew I was born with red hair. My children were born with red hair, and we didn’t know where that came from until yesterday.”

After a few hours with the Halsteads, she was taken to a hospital, where nurses named her Susan.

The Halsteads lost track of “Baby Susan” after two months. They last knew she went to a home for abandoned children, but always wondered what happened afterward.

For Mote, the information is revealing enough.

“If I never get to meet my biological parents, it’s okay, because meeting them [the Halsteads] filled such a big gap in my life,” she said. “