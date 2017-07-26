A “soon-to-be engaged” couple from Sayville and a New York City police officer from Commack are among four lottery winners who will split a total of $16.2 million in prizes, officials announced Wednesday.
The winners, who also included Williamsburg and Washington Heights residents, received ceremonial prize checks Wednesday during an event at Resorts World Casino in Queens.
Sayville...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.