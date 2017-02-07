Main Road/Route 25 between Peconic and Cutchogue was closed in both the east and west directions from Skunk Lane to Indian Neck Lane on Tuesday morning while authorities investigated a crash involving a vehicle hitting a utility pole, Southold Town police said.

It was not yet known whether there were any injuries, police said.

Police said the accident happened at 9:18 a.m. but no additional details were immediately available.