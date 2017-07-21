A major fire burned much of the second story of a sprawling Southampton Village house on Friday afternoon, the village’s volunteer fire department said.

“It burned from the back of house on the second floor to the front of the house on the second floor,” fire department spokesman Don King said.

“It was considerably damaged,” Don King said.

Homeowner Janie Kupferman escaped with her dog Quincy. No injuries were reported, King said.

The home was last sold in 2014 for $11.25 million, records show.

The blaze, which fire departments from six communities responded to, was reported at about 1:49 p.m., he said.

It was brought under control within about 50 minutes, he said.

“There were probably over 175 volunteers on the scene” with about a dozen vehicles, King said.

Ambulances from both Southampton Town and the village assisted.

“It’s very hot, as you know, and the working time for firefighters is very limited in those conditions, so they are always rehabbing,” King explained.

Homeowner Jamie Kepferman calms her dog Quincy after they escaped a fire at her home in Southampton Village on July 21, 2017. Photo Credit: John Roca Homeowner Jamie Kepferman calms her dog Quincy after they escaped a fire at her home in Southampton Village on July 21, 2017. Photo Credit: John Roca

Shortly before 5 p.m., King said firefighters were still making sure the conflagration was completely extinguished.

“We still have firefighters on the scene . . . checking out any hot spots, making sure any fires are out,” he said.