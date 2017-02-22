Social media users are helping a Hauppauge infant with a rare genetic disorder celebrate her first birthday.
Makenzie Cadmus was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a condition that causes her skin to develop painful blisters with the slightest friction. To protect her delicate skin, she must wear bandages from her hands to her shoulders and from the waist down, as well as socks on her arms and legs to stop her from removing the bandages.
For her birthday on Wednesday, Makenzie’s family started the “Rock the Socks 1,000” campaign. The goal is to get 1,000 people to posts photos of themselves wearing socks on their hands using the hashtag #RTS1000 to help raise awareness for epidermolysis bullosa.
So far, Makenzie’s mother, Liz Cadmus, says hundreds of people, including Debbie Gibson and New York Islanders John Tavares and Johnny Boychuk, have posted their “Rock the Socks” photos onto Facebook and Twitter.
“It’s been just incredible to see everyone posting pictures,” Cadmus, 36, said. “We really wanted to celebrate this day and we’re all looking forward to a brighter chapter in her life.”
