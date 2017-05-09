An 89-year-old man who had fallen off a moored sailboat into Huntington Harbor was pulled to safety by rescue workers training nearby, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The man had been in the water for about 20 minutes without a lifejacket when two members of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve heard his calls for help and pulled him aboard their small boat about 6:45 p.m. Monday, the agency said.
The man had been clinging to a line and was unable to pull himself back into his sailboat, the Coast Guard said.
The man, who was not identified, was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of hypothermia, the Coast Guard said.
