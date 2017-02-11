A man injured after he fell from a balcony in Cold Spring Harbor on Saturday had to be airlifted to a hospital, Suffolk County police said.

Officers responded to the scene of the fall on Woodbury Road and found the injured man about 5:10 p.m., police said. The man, who was not identified, was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Police had no information about his condition.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fall.