A Patchogue man has been charged with drunken driving after crashing a stolen car into a tree in Hampton Bays early Sunday morning, police said Monday.
Southampton Town Police Sgt. Carl Schottenhamel said police received a call about the New Year’s Day accident at 5:48 a.m. and found that a 1999 Ford Expedition driven by Hugo Montesdeoca, 27, had hit a tree at the intersection of Squiretown Road and Baywoods Drive.
There were no injuries.
Schottenhamel said Montesdeoca was alone in the SUV and that an investigation found the vehicle had been reported stolen from the driveway of a house on The Trail in Hampton Bays.
“The Trail comes into that same intersection (where the crash occurred) and we think that when he took the vehicle he went westbound on The Trail into that intersection and then crashed into the woods,” Schottenhamel said.
Schottenhamel said Montesdeoca was intoxicated and was driving with a suspended license.
Montesdeoca was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was being held in the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of $18,000 bail following his arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court.
The vehicle was impounded.
No further details about the accident were immediately available.
