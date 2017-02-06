A pedestrian was killed crossing Veterans Memorial Highway in Ronkonkoma late Sunday, Suffolk County police said.

The identity of the 25-year-old victim was not immediately released.

He was crossing the highway at Lakeland Avenue about 11:15 p.m. when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota, police said.

The 48-year-old driver of the Toyota remained at the scene, and no criminality was involved, police said.