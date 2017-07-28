An unidentified man was killed in a crash Thursday night in Yaphank, Suffolk County police said.

The man was driving a 2017 Nissan Maxima west on East Main Street when he lost control of his car and struck a tree just east of Yaphank Avenue at about 9:05 p.m., police said in a news release.

Yaphank Rescue took the motorist to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where he died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.