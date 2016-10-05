Firefighters respond to fatal crash on East Bartlett Road in Middle Island early Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, 2016. Suffolk County police said the driver died after his sport utility vehicle hit a tree. (Credit: Chris Sabella)
Suffolk County police said Wednesday they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Middle Island.
A man driving a sport utility vehicle on East Bartlett Road, about 200 feet east of West Bartlett Road, left the roadway, slamming into a tree at about 12:03 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
No other information was immediately available, a police spokeswoman said....
