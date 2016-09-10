Suffolk County police investigate an accident scene at Commack Road and Grand Boulevard in Deer Park where a Bay Shore man who was walking was struck and killed by a motorist Friday evening, Sept. 9, 2016, police said. (Credit: Stringer News Service)
A Bay Shore man walking across a Deer Park road was struck and killed by a motorist Friday evening, Suffolk County police said.
Nicholas Correa, 60, of Bay Shore, was walking across Commack Road at Grand Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 2004 Cadillac driven by Juan Coreas, 43, of Brentwood.
Coreas was driving south on Commack Road at the time, police said.
Correa was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he died, police said.
The Cadillac has been impounded and the crash is being investigated by first squad detectives.
