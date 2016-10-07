A man, who may have been carrying a small refrigerator, was struck and killed by a car while attempting to cross a major intersection in Copiague early Friday, fire officials said.
Suffolk County police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Dixon Avenue and Great Neck Road at 3:40 a.m.
Fire officials said Copiague Fire Department and EMS personnel responded to the scene and that first responders immediately determined the victim was deceased.
Police said the driver remained at the scene — and the intersection was closed to all traffic at 3:47 a.m.
Photos from the scene show a small refrigerator in the road not far from the victim, both in or near a crosswalk, and the car, a Honda, stopped 30 to 40 feet from the accident site — on the other side of the intersection.
Police could not immediately confirm details of the accident, including whether the man may have been carrying the fridge.
No charges have been filed.
Police said First Squad detectives and Crime Scene detectives are investigating the circumstances of the accident.
