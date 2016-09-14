A man who suffered a “medical event” was killed in a crash in Oakdale, Suffolk police said.
The unidentified man was traveling east on Montauk Highway Tuesday when his 2015 Prius crossed over the westbound lane, striking an unoccupied parked vehicle at a strip mall at 949 Montauk Hwy. at about 6:45 p.m., police said.
The unoccupied vehicle flipped over and struck a parked vehicle with a driver and passenger inside, police said.
The Prius driver was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The female driver in the parked car struck by the unoccupied vehicle suffered a minor leg injury and refused medical attention. Her male passenger was not injured, police said.
The man who died suffered trauma in the crash, and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death. His vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said. His identification was being withheld pending family notification.
Detectives ask anyone with information about this crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

