A Mastic restaurant was destroyed by an early morning fire Sunday being investigated by Suffolk County police arson detectives and the Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal’s office.
There were no injuries and no one was inside the Manor House restaurant, at 1443 Montauk Hwy., when the fire began, authorities said.
As a result of the blaze, Montauk Highway is closed between Lambert and Fulton avenues until at least 3 p.m., police said.
The fire started at about 5:05 a.m., police said. A spokesman for Suffolk County Fire Communications said the blaze was battled for more than two hours and was declared under control at 7:11 a.m.
Firefighters from Mastic, Mastic Beach, Brookhaven, Yaphank, East Moriches, Eastport, Ridge, Manorville, Bellport and Center Moriches responded.
