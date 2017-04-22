A Manorville man died after his Harley-Davidson motorcycle crashed into a guardrail Friday night in Moriches, Suffolk County police said.
Chris Hurley, 43, was driving his motorcycle west on Montauk Highway near Cedar Street when it crashed at about 9:50 p.m., police said.
He was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead. His...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.