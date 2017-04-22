Subscribe
    Manorville motorcyclist dies in crash, Suffolk police say

    Updated
    By  deon.hampton@newsday.com

    Suffolk County police respond to a motorcycle accident

    Suffolk County police respond to a motorcycle accident on Montauk Highway near Cedar Street on Friday night, April 21, 2017. (Credit: John Walthers)

    A Manorville man died after his Harley-Davidson motorcycle crashed into a guardrail Friday night in Moriches, Suffolk County police said.

    Chris Hurley, 43, was driving his motorcycle west on Montauk Highway near Cedar Street when it crashed at about 9:50 p.m., police said.

    He was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead. His...

