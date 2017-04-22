A Manorville man died after his Harley-Davidson motorcycle crashed into a guardrail Friday night in Moriches, Suffolk County police said.
Chris Hurley, 43, was driving his motorcycle west on Montauk Highway near Cedar Street when it crashed at about 9:50 p.m., police said.
He was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead. His female passenger was uninjured, police said.
The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation was continuing, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.