Marathon runner Eva Casale made a pit stop through Brookhaven Town Hall on Thursday before finishing the last leg of her run.

Casale, 52, who had run more than 20 of her 26.2 miles, stopped by and accepted a proclamation on behalf of the town board for her years-long effort to raise money for war veterans.

“I wanted to honor our troops and veterans and fallen heroes,” Casale said an in interview during the meeting.

Brookhaven is “honoring her for serving our veterans,” Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said at the meeting, handing Casale the proclamation. Residents gave her a standing ovation.

Casale, who is originally from Coram but now lives in Glen Cove, left Town Hall and ran to a memorial at Bald Hill to lay flowers.

Casale ran 184 miles in seven days during “Every Veteran Appreciated Week,” which concluded Friday. Each day was focused on honoring a local serviceman killed in action.

Casale said she raised $40,000 for veterans last year, which goes to the national nonprofit Hope for the Warriors, a Virginia-based charity that aids post-9/11 service members and their families.

Casale has run 57 full marathons and 38 ultramarathons — races stretching beyond the traditional 26 miles — since 2006.