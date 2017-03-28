A fire damaged a home in Mastic Beach early Tuesday, but officials said no one in the residence was injured.

The fire at the home on Elm Road West was reported in a 911 call at 7:19 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Suffolk County fire officials said that firefighters from Mastic Beach, Mastic, Brookhaven and Center Moriches responded and extinguished the blaze, which photos showed burned through a front entrance and the roof of the home.

Officials said everyone managed to escape.

Police said Arson Squad detectives were investigating the cause of the fire.

