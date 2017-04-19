Operation Thunder Rolls in Mastic Beach has hit a speed bump.
Newly-elected Mastic Beach Mayor Robert Miller unveiled the three-day project last week with the goal of filling every village pothole. The initiative was his first act as mayor.
More than a week later, the project isn’t done.
“They got held up on a couple of issues. The project is still going on,” newly-elected trustee Victor Viola said Wednesday in a phone interview.
Village officials said hundreds of potholes are doing damage to vehicles.
The project is expected to cost about $30,000. Funds from the village’s snow budget will finance the project, village officials said.
Miller has said he was inspired to do the project right after he was sworn in and after receiving several complaints from residents about potholes plaguing the village.
