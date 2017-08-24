The Village of Mastic Beach has agreed to pay eight African-American residents and landlords a total of $387,500 for alleged housing discrimination violations and forcing renters from their homes.

The court settlement reached Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Central Islip puts an end to a more than two-year-old federal suit the plaintiffs filed against the village and its former administrator, Tim Brojer for illegally evicting low income black renters. Brojer has since been hired as the village administrator in Northport.

“This settlement sends a strong message to municipalities on Long Island and across the country that attempts to use code enforcement to push people of color out of their communities will not be tolerated,” Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said in a statement.

The organization, based in Washington D.C., represented the six tenants and two landlords in the case after being contacted by the Long Island Housing Services, also a plaintiff in the lawsuit, conducted its own investigation.

“Communities must think twice before throwing residents out of their homes and into the street,” Clarke said.

Mastic Beach has 1,234 black or African-American residents, representing 9.5 percent of the village population, according to the 2010 U.S. census data.

Mastic Beach Mayor Robert Miller didn’t return phone calls seeking comment.

The suit, filed in February 2015, alleged Brojer and other village officials evicted several African-American tenants who received housing subsidies citing minor housing code violations without providing lawful notice or an opportunity to be heard before eviction.

The suit claimed village officials routinely ordered tenants to walk away from their homes and belongings with only a few hours notice and that African-American landlords weren’t allowed to rent to blacks.

“We feel it was a fair settlement for our clients,” Joe Rich, co-director of the lawyer’s committee Fair Housing & Community Development Project, said in telephone phone interview.

He said Mastic Beach, a cash-strapped village in the process of dissolving back to Brookhaven Town, will pay the six tenants and two landlord their settlement money in the next month.

“It’s not in the settlement agreement, but that’s the expectation I think the checks have already been cut,” Rich said.