A Mastic Beach woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Brookhaven, Suffolk police said.
Mary Schwab, 64, was driving west on Montauk Highway when her Honda struck an eastbound Mitsubishi whose driver was trying to make a left onto Horseblock Road just before 6:10 a.m., police said.
Schwab was taken by South Country Ambulance to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The other driver, Kyra Lirosi, 21, of Brookhaven, had minor injuries, which were treated at the hospital, police said.
Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.
Fifth Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8552.
