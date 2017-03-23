Matias Ferreira led his fellow Marines into a small town in Afghanistan in 2011 to do battle with the Taliban.

On the roof of a cluster of buildings, Ferreira, a machine-gunner, leapt to retrieve supplies and landed on a 30-lb. improvised explosive device. His legs shattered, they were both amputated from the knee down.

Ferreira, now a 28-year-old married father who stands upright on titanium prosthetics, soon fulfills a dream he’s had since he was a 6-year-old boy: On Friday, he becomes a Suffolk County Police officer.

“I’m just really eager and excited to prove myself to my colleagues in my new job, my new career, that I’m capable of doing the job just as well as somebody with both legs,” said Ferreira in an interview Thursday at the police academy in Brentwood. “I don’t think the prosthetics hinder me in any way.”

Ferreira is believed to be one of the first double amputees to serve as a fully-active member of a police department in the nation, a Suffolk police spokesman said. A double amputee has served as a reserve officer in the Arizona State Police, a spokesman said.

Police Commissioner Timothy Sini called Ferreira “the quintessential example of what we’re looking for” in a police officer.

“This is someone who served our nation, paid a significant sacrifice, and is now able to overcome adversity in a tremendous way,” said Sini. “He’s done a terrific job as a recruit in the academy, both physically, academically and in his leadership to the other recruits and he’s going to make a fine officer.”

Ferreira, who just completed 29 weeks of training, learning the craft of police work: guidelines for making an arrest, firing a weapon, handcuffing a suspect. And there were no shortcuts for the recruit without legs, department officials said.

He passed all the physical demands for someone in his age category: ran a mile-and-a-half in 12 minutes and 29 seconds; did 38 situps and 29 push-ups. His personal best on the run, Ferreira said, was about 11 minutes.

Ferreira, who said he usually breaks the ice about his prosthetics using humor, said his fellow recruits supported and encouraged him along the way. And in a sign of their respect for him, selected him as their class president.

“A lot of guys are like, ‘what happens if one of your legs break?’ I’m sorry to say, but if I break my leg, I go in the trunk, I put on a new one. If you break your leg, you’re out for a couple months, my friend.”

Lt. Steven Rohde, commanding officer of the academy’s recruit training section, said he brought the recruit into his office on the second day of the academy to ask him if he needed any accommodations and periodically checked in with him during the course of his training and the answer was always the same: “I don’t need anything, sir.”

He’ll drive a police car just like any other officer and is slated to hit the streets of the First Precinct early next week.

About six weeks into training, Rohde said the recruits had retractable baton training, where they practice striking a pretend suspect wearing a protective suit.

In a video the department recorded of Ferreira, he fell to the ground as the suspect charged him, but was almost instantly back on his feet, Rohde recalled.

“If you have somebody coming at you and attacking you, we didn’t know how that was going to end up, we didn’t know if he would fall and not be able to get back up, so for us it was an important moment … kind of an exclamation point on, ‘this guy’s the real deal, I wouldn’t want to fight him.’”

After his wartime injury, Ferreira spent about a year in the hospital and undergoing rehabilitation at a military hospital outside Washington, D.C.

Falling into depression wasn’t an option, he said. Ferreira’s strong faith and the support of his family, he said, propelled him forward.

Within three months, he was walking. Five months after his injury, he ran a Navy-sponsored five-miler.

He also began playing in The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, which brought him to a Smithtown bar in 2013, where he met his wife Tiffany, a Queens native who had since moved to Long Island. They have a 2-year-old daughter named Tianna.

At the urging of his wife’s cousin, Jereme Matthews, a veteran Second Precinct officer, he took the police Civil Service test in June 2015 and scored 100, including five points for his military service.

Ferreira, who is fluent in Spanish, was born in the small South American country of Uruguay, and his family emigrated to the Atlanta area when he was a child to pursue “the American dream,” he said.

At the Atlantic Olympics in 1996, he recalled seeing service members and police officers and told his father he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement or the military.

“I was given a second chance,” said Ferreira. “Not many people survive an IED blast like I did. I don’t want to be one of the guys who just kind of gives up on themselves. I want to be the guy who continues to work hard for the ones who weren’t able to make it.”