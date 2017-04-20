A large house under construction on Phaetons Drive in Melville was gutted by fire Thursday morning, fire officials said.

There were no injuries.

Melville 1st Asst. Fire Chief Christopher Nolan said a call about the fire was received at 6:47 a.m.

“When we got there, there was heavy fire on the second floor with flames coming out of the second floor window,” Nolan said. “There was a little bit of fire on the first floor and a lot on the second.” He added it took about 45 minutes to bring under control.

“It was a house under construction,” Nolan said. “It was a beautiful house, too.”

The fire gutted the entire second floor of the house, with water damage to the first floor, officials said.

Nolan said there was no one inside the wood-frame structure when the blaze broke out because the construction workers were just arriving to start their day.

The origin and cause of the fire have not been determined, Nolan said, adding the Huntington Town fire marshal and the Suffolk County Arson Squad were investigating the blaze.

Sixty firefighters using eight trucks from Melville, Huntington, Huntington Manor, Plainview, East Farmingdale and Greenlawn fire departments battled the blaze in the 5,000 square-foot home, officials said. The blaze was under control within 45 minutes, officials said.

The Huntington Fire Department and Huntington Community First Aid Squad provided standby coverage for Melville during the alarm, officials said.