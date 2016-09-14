A fire destroyed two vehicles early Wednesday outside a home on the Melville-Dix Hills border, a Melville Fire Department spokesman said.
A third vehicle also was damaged, though officials said no one was injured.
The fire occurred in the driveway of a home on Bagatelle Road, near the north service road of the Long Island Expressway, just after midnight Tuesday, fire department spokesman Steve Silverman said. He said the fire appears to have started in a BMW sport utility vehicle that was connected to a battery charger, then spread to a nearby Infiniti sedan, destroying both vehicles.
A nearby Infiniti SUV also was damaged.
Silverman said the homeowners were alerted to the fire by a passer-by who stopped and honked a car horn, before calling 911. Almost two dozen Melville firefighters responded to the scene with two engines, two ambulances and a first-responder unit under the direction of Assistant Chiefs Paul Mahler and David Kaplan, but found the vehicles “fully engulfed,” Silverman said.
The Suffolk County Police Arson Squad is investigating. Additional details were not immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.