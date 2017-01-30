A fire at a gas station in Melville that broke out late Sunday was brought under control early Monday after causing extensive damage, officials said.

More than 75 firefighters from multiple departments including Melville, East Farmingdale and Dix Hills responded to the fire at Richie’s Citgo Station on Walt Whitman Road, said Steve Silverman, a spokesman for the Melville Fire Department.

“The building was extensively damaged, along with several vehicles parked inside the service bays,” Silverman said.

There were no injuries, he said.

Electrical lines were shut off in the immediate area of the gas station but were expected to be turned on after firefighters cleared the area.

“The building was fully engulfed upon arrival,” Silverman said, describing the severity of the blaze.

He said the station’s gas lines were sealed because the station was closed at the time.

The Suffolk Police Arson Squad and Town of Huntington Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the possible cause of the fire, Silverman said.

The gas station is next to the Melville Gardens apartment complex, which appeared to be unaffected by the blaze. No evacuations were necessary, officials said.

Suffolk police officials said they received a 911 call at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday that reported the fire at the station, 1153 Walt Whitman Rd. The fire was brought under control at about 1 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Authorities said they temporarily shut down a portion of Walt Whitman Road from Sweet Hollow Road to Arlington Street to fight the fire.