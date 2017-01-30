A fire in a Melville gas station appeared to be out just after midnight Sunday as a plume of smoke rose above the area.
A Melville Fire Department official said there were no injuries reported and no one was believed to be inside the gas station known as “Richie’s Citgo.” The cause of fire has not yet been determined.
The fire was next to the Melville Gardens apartment complex, but it appeared unaffected by the blaze.
The station itself appeared heavily damaged.
Suffolk police officials said they received a 911 call at about 10:50 p.m. reporting a possible fire at the gas station at 1153 Walt Whitman Road.
Authorities said they had temporarily shut down a portion of Walt Whitman Road from Sweet Hollow Road to Arlington Street to fight the fire.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.