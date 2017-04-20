A minibike rider was injured Thursday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle in Patchogue, police said.
The rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident, which occurred about 1:20 p.m. on Maple Avenue at Oak Street, Suffolk County police said.
Further details were not available.
Minibikes are created for off-road use and are illegal to operate on public streets, parking lots or sidewalks, according to the state Department of Transportation.
It was not immediately known whether the minibike rider was cited.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.