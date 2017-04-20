Huntington Town officials on Wednesday reported to the state environmental oversight agency what they characterized as a minor spill at the sewage treatment plant on Creek Road.
State Department of Environmental Conservation officials issued an alert Wednesday night that stated the amount of the spillage exceeded the limit of 0.3 milliliters per liter of “settleable solids,” which requires sewage treatment plant operators to report such an event to the state, said a state DEC spokesman, Sean Mahar.
“There was a problem at the Wastewater Treatment Plant that occurred in the process of moving product from one equalization tank to another when algae from on tank dislodged and clouded the treatment process, causing the plant to exceed its permit level for suspended solids,” said A.J. Carter a spokesman for the Town of Huntington, who called the spill at 65 Creek Road a minor event resulting in no injury to people or property.
DEC officials said such alerts are triggered in compliance with the Sewage Pollution Right to Know Law whenever a plant discharges untreated or partially treated sewage.
Carter said that town and plant officials expect to have the problem resolved by 7 a.m. Thursday.
