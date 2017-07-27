A Selden resident found 81-year-old retired Suffolk police detective Fredrick Eaton half a mile from his home in Bay Shore on Thursday, 54 hours after he was declared missing.
Linda Abramoske, 55, said that she had found Eaton “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of an unlocked car parked on Arbour Street in West Islip at about noon on Thursday. Abramoske was among a group of volunteers looking for the man.
“He’s so dehydrated . . . He got upset when they picked him up, but he’s alive,” Rosco Eaton, 54, Fredrick’s son, said as paramedics rolled his father to an ambulance. “For him to survive that, it’s a miracle . . . Toughest guy I’ve ever met, and he’s proved it once again,”
By 12:05 p.m., police officers, search volunteers and concerned neighbors had surrounded the front lawn of the house on Arbour Street, where first responders were administering oxygen and fluids to the exhausted retiree.
Police said earlier Thursday that the search was continuing for the retired Suffolk detective, who was last seen Monday at his home in Bay Shore.
Eaton, who has dementia, had last been seen at his Reilly Street residence about 8 p.m., police said.
