A Holbrook woman who went missing over the weekend has been found, police said.
Ruthie Shuler, 53, was last seen at her home on Broadway Avenue about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, police said. She was driving a blue 2009 Hyundai Elantra with a New York license plate, police said.
Police issued a Silver Alert in an effort to find Shuler, who suffers from memory loss. On Sunday evening police said Shuler had been found unharmed.
Silver Alert is a program “that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing,” police said in a news release.
