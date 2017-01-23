A Holbrook woman who went missing over the weekend has been found, police said.

Ruthie Shuler, 53, was last seen at her home on Broadway Avenue about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, police said. She was driving a blue 2009 Hyundai Elantra with a New York license plate, police said.

Police issued a Silver Alert in an effort to find Shuler, who suffers from memory loss. On Sunday evening police said Shuler had been found unharmed.

Silver Alert is a program “that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing,” police said in a news release.