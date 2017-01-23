Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old Medford resident.
Corey Sparks was last seen Thursday at his home on Newport Avenue, Suffolk County police said.
He is described as 6 feet tall with a medium build, and frequently wears women’s clothing, police said.
Sparks may be in the company of an acquaintance, police said.
Detectives asked anyone with information on the case to call 911 or contact them at the Sixth Precinct Squad, 631-854-8652.
