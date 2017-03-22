A Copiague ambulance crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of South Broadway and West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst on Wednesday night, Suffolk County police said.

The ambulance was heading east on Montauk Highway when it collided with a 2004 Toyota going north on North Broadway, police said. The crash happened at 8:08 p.m., police said.

Montauk Highway is closed in both directions from South Fifth Street to Hickory Street, police said.