Suffolk County has scheduled ground and aerial spraying for this week, weather permitting, with an eye toward mosquito control, county health officials said Monday.

Ground spraying using the pesticide Anvil is planned for Tuesday from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Fire Island communities of Davis Park and Point O’Woods.

The chances of experiencing health effects from the ground spraying are “quite low,” the health department said, but children and pregnant women should avoid exposure by staying clear of the area during and at least 30 minutes after spraying.

Among the protective measures the department suggests are closing doors, windows and air-conditioning vents before the spraying and keeping them closed 30 minutes afterward.

In addition to being annoying, some mosquitoes’ bites can transmit West Nile virus to people.

There’s also concern about the Zika virus, which can be transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito, not yet found in New York state.

However, a related species, Aedes albopictus, also known as the Asian tiger, is active in the downstate region, Long Island included, and “may be able to effectively transmit the virus,” health officials said.

Also planned for Tuesday through Thursday is aerial spraying of area salt marshes, which aims to control mosquito larvae, Suffolk health officials said.

Marshes in areas of the towns of Babylon, Islip, Brookhaven, Southampton, East Hampton, Riverhead are to be sprayed Tuesday through Thursday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., weather permitting, with the pesticide VectoPrime FG EPA.

Precautions are not necessary, health officials said, as “the helicopter will be flying at a very low level over marsh areas and taking other precautions to control airborne drift into inhabited areas.” Also, the pesticide that’s being used has “no significant human toxicity,” they said.