A mother was killed and her teenage daughter was injured after they were struck by a vehicle while walking on a Lindenhurst sidewalk on Mother’s Day morning, according to Suffolk County police.
The mother was identified by police as Diane Aluska, 55, of Lindenhurst and her daughter was identified as Jenna Aluska, 16.
Police said that at about 9:10 a.m. the two were was walking on the...
