    Mother killed, daughter injured in Lindenhurst crash, cops say

    Updated
    By  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com, deon.hampton@newsday.com

    A car crashed into the Lindenhurst firehouse on

    A car crashed into the Lindenhurst firehouse on South Wellwood Avenue on Sunday morning, May 14, 2017, after hitting a mother and daughter. The mother was killed and the daughter was injured, police said. (Credit: James Carbone)

    A mother was killed and her teenage daughter was injured after they were struck by a vehicle while walking on a Lindenhurst sidewalk on Mother’s Day morning, according to Suffolk County police.

    The mother was identified by police as Diane Aluska, 55, of Lindenhurst and her daughter was identified as Jenna Aluska, 16.

    Police said that at about 9:10 a.m. the two were was walking on the...

