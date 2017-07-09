A West Babylon man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle and a car collided, Suffolk police said.

Stevenson Jean, 23, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said in a news release.

Jean was riding his 2006 Honda motorcycle northbound at about 3:40 p.m. on Straight Path in West Babylon near 15th Street, police said. The motorcycle and a 2016 Honda Accord collided when the car, going southbound on Straight Path, tried to make a left turn onto 15th Street, police said.

The car’s driver, Joseph Bisceglie, 95, of West Babylon, was also taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing.

